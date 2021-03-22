Two men arrested after Gananoque police foil break-in

A man from Brockville and a man from Athens face charges after a break-in at a business in Gananoque.

Gananoque Police said a suspicious vehicle was seen leaving a business in the east-end early Monday morning which had duct tape covering its license plate. Officers pulled the car officer and said a number of unopened boxes with products from the business were found in the back seat.

A 37-year-old from Athens and 32-year-old from Brockville are charged with break and enter, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

