Two men charged, two loaded guns seized in Loyalist Township

Two people face charges and two loaded handguns were seized during a traffic stop in Loyalist Township.

Police said an SUV was pulled over for speeding on Highway 401 around 9 a.m. Sunday, where officers discovered the vehicle's license plates were stolen. Police said a further search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns.

A 24-year-old man from Lasalle, Que. and a 28-year-old from St. Clair, Que. have been charged with 26 weapons offences and police said the pair are not being named as their investigation continues and said more charges could be laid.

"This incident serves to highlight once again that criminal possession of firearms is not just a problem encountered in big cities" OPP Inspector Scott Semple said in a news release.

"What's more, this occurrence highlights the potential dangers that are inherent in every single interaction that police officers have with people on every duty shift. There is no such thing as a 'routine' traffic stop".

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Napanee Court on Monday.

