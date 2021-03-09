Two new cases of COVID-19, 29 active cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday as cases remained stable.

Three people also recovered from the virus Monday, pushing active cases down to 29 in the area, one less than the previous day. One person is currently being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital, while all others are in self-isolation at home.

McNab/Braeside continues to be the hotspot in the region with 10 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning.

Ontario reported its highest case count in over a month on Monday, with 1,631 cases and ten new deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 21, 882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday, as 273,676 people in the province are now fully vaccinated.