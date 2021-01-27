Two new cases of COVID-19, area vaccines to run out this week

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Tuesday while four people recovered from the virus.

That leaves just 11 active cases in the Tri-County area and none of the patients with the virus are in hospital.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit hopes to have enough vaccines to vaccinate all residents of area long-term care and high-risk retirement homes by Feb. 5. The plan hinges on the supply of vaccine available, as Pfizer has suspended shipments to Canada because of production problems at its plant in Belgium.

The current supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Tri-County area is expected to run out some time this week and as of Wednesday morning, 937 people in the region have received a shot.

In Kingston, a recent variant of the virus, known as the 'U.K. variant', likely infected five people after one person had tested positive, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore. He said the five patients have all since recovered and the case is believed to be linked to travel. He added the spread of the variant is believed to be under control.

Moore said during a media briefing on Tuesday that the priority remains to keep the variant out of the region's long-term care and retirement homes, calling it a "more aggressive" strain.

"Traditionally, we had found you needed 15 minutes within two metres of someone of unprotected time for a risk of the traditional COVID-19," Moore said.

"Now we know it's potentially even less."

Ontario continues to see its new cases slowly decrease this week as it reported 1,740 new cases on Tuesday but still 63 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,466 people remain in provincial hospitals and that includes 383 people being treated in intensive care.