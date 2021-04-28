Two new cases of COVID-19, cases identified at Garrison Petawawa

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Renfrew County while a small number of cases have also been identified at Garrison Petawawa.

The Department of National Defence released a statement after a Postmedia news report, which noted a "small" number of cases at the base but didn't confirm a number.

DND has reported a total of 1,525 cases within the military since the start of the pandemic and as of April 19, it reported 99 active cases of the virus.

"In accordance with Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) COVID-19 protocols, contact tracing and isolation of affected personnel has occurred," the statement said.

The cases are reported separately from local cases in Renfrew County, which has 34 active cases as of Wednesday morning.

Four people are being treated in area hospitals for the virus including one person in intensive care.

While cases have appeared to plateau in the region, health officials say the risks remains high in the community and residents are being asked to stay at home as much as possible.

