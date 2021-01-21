Two new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries 

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday as four people recovered from the virus.

That leaves just 12 active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington as of Thursday morning. Two people remain in hospital, including one in intensive care.

With cases counts dropping over the past two weeks and with relatively low case numbers, the province announced on Wednesday that schools within Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health will be allowed to re-open their doors to in-person learning as of Monday.

Ontario reported 2,655 new cases on Wednesday and 89 more deaths from the virus, with 42 of the deaths reported as residents of long-term care homes. The death toll in Ontario is now 5,568.

Nearly 1,600 people remain in provincial hospitals including 395 people in intensive care.

Ontario data shows 13,784 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Tuesday and Wednesday.

