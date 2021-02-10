Two new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday while two people also recovered from the virus.

There are 15 active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, with one person being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario reported 1,022 new cases on Tuesday, it's lowest number since Nov. 24, as the province continues to see results from an over month-long lockdown.

33 more deaths were also reported in Ontario on Tuesday, including seven people in long-term care, while just over 900 people remain in provincial hospitals.

A total of 398,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Wednesday morning.

