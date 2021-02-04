Two new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, active cases creep up

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Wednesday which moved the number of active cases to 14.

One of the new cases reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health is a health care worker. Their workplace has not been released because of privacy.

2 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA for Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Female 50s, under investigation (HCW). Female 30s, outbreak related.

➖No new cases have resolved since yesterday

One of the 14 patients remains in hospital in the intensive care unit breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario reported 1,172 new cases Wednesday, a large drop from the over 3,000 new cases being reported just one week ago. The 52,418 tests from the province along with the new cases moved Ontario's positivity rate of at least 3.3 per cent.

67 more deaths were also reported by the province including 29 long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations continued their slow climb downward in the province, as 1,066 people were in hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Wednesday, down from at least 1,382 one week ago.

With cases declining in many areas, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that an announcement on when the economy could-reopen could come as soon as Monday. A province-wide lockdown was put in place on Dec. 26.