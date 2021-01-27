Two new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, variant under control

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday as the number of active cases in the area pushed up to 18.

There is one patient in hospital in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday morning.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, said on Tuesday that a recent variant of the virus, known as the 'U.K. variant', likely infected five people in the region after one person had tested positive. He said the five patients have all since recovered and the case is believed to be linked to travel. He added the spread of the variant is believed to be under control in the area.

During a media briefing, Moore said the priority remains to keep the variant out of the region's long-term care and retirement homes, calling it a "more aggressive" strain.

"Traditionally, we had found you needed 15 minutes within two metres of someone of unprotected time for a risk of the traditional COVID-19," Moore said.

"Now we know it's potentially even less."

Ontario continues to see its new cases slowly decrease this week as it reported 1,740 new cases on Tuesday but still 63 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,466 people remain in provincial hospitals and that includes 383 people being treated in intensive care.

