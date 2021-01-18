Two new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County Sunday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Sunday as active cases continue to go down in the area.

There are 14 active cases of the virus in the area as of Monday morning and the last detailed update from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit showed one person in hospital.

While infections have leveled off in the Renfrew County-area, high-case numbers continue in other parts of the province like Toronto and Peel Region, as the province as a whole counted 3,422 new cases on Sunday alone along with 69 more deaths from the virus. 1,035 of the new cases were reported in Toronto alone Sunday, while the death toll province-wide is now 5,409.

Provincial data on Sunday showed 1,570 people are in Ontario hospitals battling COVID-19, down from a record 1,701 last Tuesday, but still up from 1,484 the previous Sunday. 397 people are also in Intensive Care Units across the province.