Two new cases of COVID-19, no recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Wednesday, the first day its economy re-opened from a nearly seven-week lockdown.

It bumped the number of active cases up to six in the region, while the latest data from The Renfrew County and District Health Unit showed two people in hospital.

Ontario posted its lowest number of new cases in over two months for a second straight day on Wednesday, reporting 1,072 cases, but 41 more deaths were also attributed to the virus. 13 of the deaths were long-term care residents. 6,596 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

948 people remain in hospital across the province as of Thursday morning.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit was one of three health regions to re-open its economy on Wednesday, as it moved into the least-restrictive green category of the province's colour-coded framework.

All other health units in the province outside of three Toronto-area hotspots are set to move back to the colour-coded system next week, with a stay-at-home order expected to end on Feb. 16.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will remain under the order until Feb. 22, but any sudden case increases could delay that plan.