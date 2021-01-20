Two new cases of COVID-19, one person remains in hospital

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Tuesday as one patient remains in hospital.

One person also recovered from the virus, moving the number of active cases up to 23 in the Tri-County area, while one person remains on a ventilator in Brockville General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Though infections remain relatively low in the area, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking residents to follow the current stay-at-home order from the province to help curb the spread of the virus.

Kim McCann, Senior Public Health Inspector at the Health Unit, said residents should only go out for a essential reasons and not be complacent, despite low case numbers.

"Staying at home will help save lives, help prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and help protect vulnerable populations and those who care for them," she said.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said provincial cases were likely underreported Tuesday because of a technical glitch with Toronto's Public Health's Data, but Ontario reported a total of 1,913 new cases and 46 more deaths linked to the virus. More than 1,600 people remain in provincial hospitals including 400 people in intensive care.

The lower case numbers also came on lower than normal number of tests, as the 34,531 tests were processed between Monday and Tuesday, the fewest since Dec. 29.

Ontario has administered a total of 224,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province but the Ford Government announced Tuesday that it is expecting a 55 per cent cut and 45 per cent cut in doses of the Pfizer-Biontech Vaccine over the first two weeks in February. Delays at Pfizers facility in Belgium are being blamed for shipping delays to several countries including Canada.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday she has spoke to Pfizer and doesn't expect anymore interruptions to Canadian deliveries after mid-February.

Pfizer is contractually obligated to ship four million doses to Canada by the end of March and the company has told Canadian officials it will fulfill that obligation.