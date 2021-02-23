Two new cases of COVID-19, six recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday while six people also recovered from the virus.

The new recoveries push the number of active cases down to 10 in the Tri-County area as of Tuesday morning, with two people being treated in hospital. One person is in the intensive care unit breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario reported over 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day on Monday with 1,058 new cases along with 11 more deaths.

The province says there are 646 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.