Two new cases of COVID-19, three recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Wednesday while three people recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases moved slightly down to eleven, one lower than the previous day, but one more person was admitted to hospital. There are now two people in area hospitals being treated for the virus and one in the intensive care unit breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario posted its lowest number of new cases in over two months for a second straight day on Wednesday, reporting 1,072 cases, but 41 more deaths were also attributed to the virus. 13 of the deaths were long-term care residents. 6,596 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

948 people remain in hospital across the province as of Thursday morning.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington was one of three health units to re-open its economy on Wednesday, as it moved into the least-restrictive green category of the province's colour-coded framework.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and all others in the province outside of three Toronto-area hotspots are set to move back to the colour-coded system next week, with a stay-at-home order expected to end on Feb. 16.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will remain under the order until Feb. 22 but any sudden case increases could delay that plan, according to the province.