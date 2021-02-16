Two new cases of COVID-19, two recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday while two people also recovered from the virus.

The new cases and recoveries leave the active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington unchanged from Sunday at 20. One person does remain in hospital.

Ontario didn't release case data on Monday because of the Family Day holiday but expects to release two days worth of data late Tuesday morning.

A stay-at-home order was lifted for 27 Ontario public health units Tuesday as much of Ontario moves back to the province's colour-coded restriction framework.

Kingston and Belleville were already moved into the least restrictive green zone last week and will be joined by Brockville and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit on Tuesday. Cornwall, under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Ottawa moved to the orange-restrict category as of Tuesday.