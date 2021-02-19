Two new COVID-19 cases, four recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Thursday while twice as many people recovered from the virus.

The new cases and recoveries moves the number of active cases down to 24 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, with one person being treated in hospital.

Ontario jumped above the 1,000 case mark for the first time in four days on Thursday, reporting 1,038 new cases and 44 deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 758 people remain in provincial hospitals.

As of Thursday, Ontario has given out more than 500,000 vaccine doses as supplies of both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine's have stabilized.

Kingston health officials asked residents on Thursday not to call the Health Unit to book a COVID-19 vaccination.