Two new COVID-19 cases, three people now in hospital

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Monday as hospitalizations have crept up in the area.

There are 21 active cases in the area but three people are now being treated for the virus in hospital, including one person in the intensive care unit. That's in contrast to just one person in hospital late last week.

One case of the virus was also reported in a student at Madawaska Valley District High School in Barry’s Bay. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is contacting all high-risk contacts but the school remains open for in-person learning.

An outbreak remains in place at Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke with three active cases at the County-run facility. All three patients are said to be asymptomatic. A resident at the home passed away over the weekend, the second death at the facility in the past week and the fourth in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario reported 1,268 new cases on Monday, its ninth straight day over 1,000 new infections, while nine more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

Provincial data shows over 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday.

