Two outdoor Brockville rinks open for public skating Tuesday

The outdoor rinks at Laurier Hill and Tunnel Bay in Brockville will be open to the public as of Tuesday.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker confirmed the news on 104.9 MOVE FM on Monday.

"The good news the cold weather has finally helped us," Baker said, adding that both facilities will be open for public use as of Tuesday.

Indoor skating facilities remain closed due to provincial orders regarding COVID-19.

All users are asked to respect posted signs and to follow all public health guidelines.