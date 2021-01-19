Two people charged after crash involving police cruiser

Two people face charges after a car and police cruiser collided during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Stone Mills Township.

Lennox and Addington OPP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 401 westbound near County Road 4 around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle at Palace Road when police said it collided with a police car.

No one was hurt in the crash and police said both the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.

Timmothy Jonathon McInnis, 37, of Greater Napanee is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation. Karen Oke, 32, is charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing police and causing a disturbance.

Both will appear in court in Napanee on March 23.

