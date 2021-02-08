Two people charged after drugs, taser seized from Pembroke home 

Two Pembroke residents face charges after a large amount of drugs and and a taser were seized from a home on Elizabeth Street North.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers seized hydromorphone pills, purple fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, speed pills, codeine pills and xanax during the Feb. 3 search, along with a taser and other paraphanalia.

Cory McGivern, 36, and Koreelin Wentzell, 32, both from Pembroke, are charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.