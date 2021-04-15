Two people charged, fentanyl and cocaine seized from home

Two people face charges after a search of a home turned up a number of drugs on Tuesday.

Kingston Police said officers had been investigating reports of drug trafficking in the MacDonnell Street area of the City and executed a search warrant on a residence in the area around 4 p.m. Tuesday after two people were arrested outside.

Police said officers seized blue and purple fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash from the home.

Brooklyn Carew, 27, and Scott Gregory, 33, are both charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

