Two people charged in Arnprior armed robbery

Two people from Constance Bay face charges in connection with an armed robbery in Arnprior earlier this month.

A person was robbed at gunpoint on Russell Street North on March 3 and police said their investigation led them to a home in Constance Bay, where a search warrant was executed last week and two people were arrested.

Tanner Gunsolas, 20, and Sheralan Murray, 20, both face weapons and robbery charges in connection to the March 3 incident. Both are also charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Renfrew on April 28.

Police thanked the public for their tips in the case.