Two people charged in Rideau Ferry assault

Two people have been arrested in charged in connection to a home invasion in Rideau Ferry on Saturday that sent two people to hospital.

Lanark OPP said two people entered a home on Elsie Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday and assaulted two men inside, who were taking to hospital by Lanark County Paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said on Thursday that Jesse Chouinor, 19 or Smiths Falls and Adam Budd, 31, of Smiths Falls have both been charged in connection to the incident. Both are charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, break and enter and mischief under $5,000.Chouinor is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Chouinor remains in custody before a court appearance on Thursday. Budd will appear in court in Perth in April.

