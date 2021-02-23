Two people face drug charges after Highway 17 traffic stop

Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said the vehicle was stopped Friday night and officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and cell phones.

Billy Joe Krieger, 46, of Pembroke, face three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000. Jeffrey Chassie, 46, of Chapeau, Que. is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Krieger remains in police custody until his next court appearance in Pembroke on Feb. 24. Chassie has been released on bail and will next appear in court on April 6.