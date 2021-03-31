Two people face drug charges after traffic stop, chase on Highway 401

A Kingston woman and Ottawa man face drug charges after a police chase on Highway 401 in Napanee.

Lennox and Addington OPP said the car was pulled over around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday but fled the scene, forcing officers to use a spike belt and more than one cruiser to stop it a second time on Dundas Street West in Napanee.

Fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine were seized from the car, according to police, along with cash.

David Joseph, 30, of Ottawa and Jennifer Rempel, 40, of Kingston are both charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds or property obtained by crime. Joseph is further charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police, resisting arrest and four counts of breach of probation.

Rempel is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee in May while Joseph was held in custody for a bail hearing this week.

