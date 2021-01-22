Two people facing charges after OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine at Iroquois home

Two people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized illegal drugs at a home in Iroquois.

On Wednesday, the OPP's Street Crime Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, executed two search warrants at a residence on Caldwell Drive and South Brand Road.

Police say officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as cash and items typically associated with drug trafficking.

Christopher Sullivan, 34, of North Dundas is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of MDNA, possession of a firearm while prohibited and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Don Perkins, 39, of South Dundas is charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The OPP says Perkins was also charged under Ontario's Emergency Reopening Act for failing to comply with orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-From CTV's Josh Pringle