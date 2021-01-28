Two people found doing meth in Brockville cemetery, charges laid 

Two people face charges after police followed a suspicious vehicle to a Brockville cometary and found two people taking methamphetamine inside.

Brockville Police said officers noticed a vehicle making evasive maneuvers in the downtown core around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday before it left the area.

Police said the vehicle was later found parked in a cemetery on County Road 2, just west of the city. A 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were found inside using methamphetamine.

The man was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance and police said both were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for failing to comply with the province's stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Both were given a $750 fine.

