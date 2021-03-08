Two people hurt after assault in Rideau Ferry

Police are investigating are two people were assaulted at a home in Rideau Ferry.

Lanark OPP officers were called to a home on Elsie Street in Drummond-North Elmsley Township around 1 a.m. Saturday, where police said two men were assaulted inside the home and needed to be taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made but police stressed in a press release that "there is no concern for the safety of the general public."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).