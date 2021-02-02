Two spike strips needed to end Petawawa police chase, man arrested

A Petawawa man faces charges after a car fled a traffic stop multiple times in Petawawa on Sunday afternoon.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers tried to pull a vehicle over on Barron Canyon Road as they said it was travelling over 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The chase was called off for safety reasons and police deployed a spike strip a short time later on the same road but the suspect's vehicle struck a police car and fled again, according to OPP.

A second spike strip was used around 3 p.m. on Murphy Road near Rantz Road, which police said stopped the car but led to the driver fleeing the scene on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Jeremy Fernand Landry, 23, faces nine charges including two counts of flight from police, two counts of dangerous driving and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.