Two stolen cars recovered, three people face charges: OPP

Three people face charges after Leeds and Grenville OPP each pulled over stolen cars on Tuesday that were travelling together.

Leeds OPP pulled over a stolen car on Tuesday morning on the Thousand Islands Parkway and charged 19-year-old Hugo Marcelin of Quebec with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstruction of a peace officer.

The stolen car had been travelling with another vehicle, which was pulled over in a parking lot in Prescott by Grenville OPP a short time later. Inside the car, OPP said officers seized several stolen key fobs for vehicles, a loaded handgun, ammunition, cellphones and cash seized.

Joey Primeau, 23, from Saint Leonard, Quebec and Cassidy Alleyne, 27, from Toronto were arrested in the second vehicle. They face 12 theft and weapons related charges. Primeau is also charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited, public mischief, obstruction of a peace officer and two counts of breaching probation.

