Two TV shows filming in Kingston looking for on-screen extras

Kingston residents have a chance to be on the big screen as two TV programs film in Kingston in the coming months.

Visit Kingston says the Paramount series 'Mayor of Kingstown' and 'Reacher' from Amazon are both scheduled to film in the city over the next few months, with both looking for people to act as on-screen extras during filming.

'Reacher' is scheduled to film at Kingston Penitentiary on May 3, according to Visit Kingston, and producers are looking for men over 18 of all backgrounds and ethnicities.

'The Mayor of Kingston' meanwhile is looking for men and women over 18 to play prison inmates, noting that they're looking for "rough and tough" appearances. Filming is expected to take several weeks and those chosen will be contacted near the end of April.

Casting calls are being done by email and residents are asked to send their applications to mokbgcasting@gmail.com for the 'Mayor of Kingstown' and reacherbgcasting@gmail.com for 'Reacher.'