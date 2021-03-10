Two women charged with assaulting elderly Perth woman

Two women face charges in connection with the assault of an elderly Perth woman in February.

The incident happened on Wilson Street East on Feb. 10 when police said two women entered a home and assault the 67-year-old woman inside over the noon hour. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the two suspects fled the scene.

Lanark OPP said Tuesday Wanetta Generoux, 47, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township and Sandra Bartraw, 33, of Perth, both face multiple charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court in Perth on Wednesday.

