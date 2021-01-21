United Way smashes 2020 campaign fundraising goal 

The United Way Leeds and Grenville announced on Thursday it smashed its fundraising goal for it's 2020 campaign by nearly $200,000.

The annual campaign raised just over $902,000, well ahead of its goal of $738,000.

Making the announcement on 104.9 MOVE FM on Thursday morning, Campaign Chair Terry O'Reilly said the total shows the generosity in the community.

"We've got a lot of generous people in our community and the United Way is in a position to rise to the extra challenges of this COVID period in getting to people who are less fortunate," he said.

"Our resilient community climbed the hill with us, stepped up and showed their support, especially when it was most needed," Executive Director of United Way Leeds and Grenville Trish Buote said in a news release announcing the total.

"I can't thank the many donors, volunteers, employee campaign champions and staff for coming together to help. Reaching and surpassing this goal will enable agencies to continue to do the important and essential work that is needed in these challenging times. We are thankful and humbled."

Buote said on Thursday that the fundraising will be needed for services in the area as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue to put pressure on all social service agencies well into 2021.