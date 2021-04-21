Up to 10 centimetres of snow possible in Brockville on Wednesday

Winter has returned to Brockville with up to 10 centimetres of snow possible by Wednesday night.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the Brockville-area and many parts along the seaway, as Environment Canada expects between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day on Wednesday before it ends in the evening.

Drivers are being asked to take extra precautions as visibility is expected to become poor with the quickly falling snow.

The high on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be near zero in the Brockville-area before it returns to a more seasonal 14 degrees on Friday.

