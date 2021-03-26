Up to 50 mm of rain expected Friday, special weather statement in effect

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is possible across the Kingston-area by the time all is said and done on Friday night.

A special weather statement has been issued for Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Napanee and Picton areas, which calls for between 30 and 40 millimetres of rain across Eastern Ontario on Friday with up to 50 millimetres possible in some areas.

Thunderstorms are also possible before the rain tapers off sometime Friday evening.

Drivers are asked to be vigilant because visibility could be an issue and residents are asked to be aware of any localized flooding.