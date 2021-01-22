Upper Ottawa Valley OPP investigating stolen snowmobile

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are looking for a snowmobile and the person who stole it in Head, Clara and Maria Township.

Police said the blue 2000 Yamaha SRX 700 snowmobile was stolen sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. last Friday as it was parked along Bissett Creek Road near the entrance to Algonquin Park.

Ontario marker 883639 is displayed on the snowmobile and police have released a photo as they seek tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.