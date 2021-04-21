Upper Ottawa Valley OPP: Only essential criminal records checks being processed

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is letting residents know that it's only processing 'essential' criminal records checks until further notice.

The background checks can be completed at both the Pembroke OPP detachment on International Drive and the Petawawa OPP Detachment on Petawawa Boulevard, according to police. The checks are being accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The fee for the checks for employment is $41, they can take 6 to 8 weeks and police said payment can only be made in cash with the exact amount.

"There is no fee for those who require a criminal record check for essential volunteer purposes but those applicants must supply a letter of confirmation from the agency they are volunteering with," police said in a news release.

All applicants are required to bring to pieces of identification with one of them needing to shop a photo, while SIN cards and Health Cards are not able to be accepted.

Anyone with questions about the process is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP's Pembroke Detachment at 613-732-3332 or the Petawawa Detachment at 613-735-0188.