Utilities Kingston blames equipment problems for large power outage

Equipment problems have been blamed for a power outage in Kingston on Friday that left about 10,000 Utilities Kingston customers in the dark.

The outage was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday and the utility said it was because of issues with customer-owned equipment. Power was restored around 8 a.m.

The outage came at the same time the Utilities Kingston power outage map was not functioning, which led to phone lines being overwhelmed.

"Sharing accurate and reliable information during utility emergencies is important for the health and safety of our community and we take it very seriously," Utilities Kingston CEO Jim Leech said in a statement.

"We apologize for the frustration caused by the unavailability of our outage map and phone systems this morning. We're doing everything we can to identify and correct the issue, and will provide updates when available."

The utility's outage map has since been restored and it said its investigating the issue with its supplier. Utilities Kingston said its supplier will provide an update on its status as soon as possible.

