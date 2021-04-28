Vaccinated residents need to continue to be cautious: Health Unit

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit continues its local COVID-19 vaccine rollout but is asking residents who have been vaccinated to continue to be cautious.

Joe Reid, health promoter with the health unit, said residents should continue to follow public health advice until the majority of the public can be vaccinated, as there are still some unknowns for those who have already received a vaccine.

"The vaccines are very good at preventing serious outcomes and hospitalizations from COVID-19, but we don't know yet for sure if they prevent someone from passing on the virus," Reid said, adding its still possible that those who are vaccinated can still be carriers of the virus.

Reid and the health unit are urging everyone to continue to be "COVID Smart," and follow public health guidelines regarding masking, physical distancing and others in place during the current provincial stay-at-home order. Residents are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

The Health Unit is also asking residents to get the first vaccine that's available to them, regardless of the brand, as it will lower the risk of serious illness and death.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans can generally skip wearing masks outdoors, except for in large groups of strangers.