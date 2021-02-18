Vaccine rollout resumes in LGL, over 2,500 vaccinated so far

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has resumed its vaccine rollout as over 2,500 people have already been vaccinated from COVID-19 in the area.

Supply issues with vaccines had caused a temporary suspension earlier this month but Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for the region, said on Wednesday that the Health Unit has both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to finish off its phase one of vaccinations for those in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

She said so far, 97 per cent of the first high-risk group has been vaccinated, with essential caregivers and staff at these congregate settings the next in line, while people over the age of 80 will then be given shots after that.

"Those will be the retirement homes, people getting home care...people in seniors residences, that's a big next group that we'll be working on," Stewart said.

"The second big group, is front-facing health care workers," she said.

As stage one of the rollout continues, staff are also preparing for stage two and to finalize for fixed site for vaccinations, with plans to open them in Smiths Falls, Almonte, Kemptville and Brockville. Mobile clinics will also be used as needed.

Vaccines are expected to be available for the general public in phase three and the province has said it will set up a web portal for residents to book appointments.