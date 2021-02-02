Vaccine shortage means mobile vaccine clinics temporarily suspended

Shipment delays have led to the suspension of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the time being.

The Health Unit reported Monday it's promised delivery of the Moderna vaccine, being received in place of Pfizer's vaccine because of shipping issues as well, had not yet arrived, temporary upending vaccination plans in the area for at least a week.

The Health Unit said timelines are unknown at this time and depend on vaccine supply.

Ten more clinics were completed last week as The Health Unit looked to vaccinate all long-term care and high-risk retirement residents by Feb. 5, which was the goal from the provincial government.

A total of 1,717 people had received a vaccine in the Tri-County area as of Monday, according to the Health Unit.

Staff continue to work on both the short-term and long-term rollout of the vaccine, according to the health unit.

"Be patient," the Health Unit said in a statement on Monday.

"It will take time for COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to everyone in the community. Each group will be specifically identified and notified in advance to plan for vaccination - information will be posted on our website, social media, local media, and through healthcare and community partners..."

The latest in the local vaccine rollout is available on the Health Unit's website.

There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories on Monday, as the federal government expects less doses than originally promised from both Pfizer and Moderna before supply issues are ironed out, expected sometime near the end of March.