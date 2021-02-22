Victim in Stone Mills Township fire identified: OPP

A man has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend fire in Stone Mills Township.

Lennox and Addington OPP said Monday 62-year-old Howard Arnold Amey was killed in the blaze that broke out on Bethel Road in Stone Mills Township around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate is available at this time.

Police said in a statement on Monday that the family of Amey is requesting "privacy as they struggle through this time of grief."