Virtual discussion to explore fentanyl and youth: UCDSB

Area school boards along with the health unit and Brockville Police are hosting a virtual discussion on fentanyl use and youth in the community later this month.

The Upper Canada District School Board has organized the virtual chat along with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, police and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which will explore the growing issue of fentanyl use within the community.

The event is being held for parents, guardians and community stake holders and will feature a number of presentations followed by a question and answer session.

The panel will include:

Jenn Adams, RN - Harm Reduction Coordinator - Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Christine Dinnery - Opioid Counselor - Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Mental Health and Addictions

Tom Fournier - Staff Sergeant - Brockville Police Services

Don Lewis - Acting Superintendent and former Principal of Safe Schools - Upper Canada District School Board

Norma McDonald - Superintendent of School Effectiveness - Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Marsha McNair - Superintendent of School Operations - Upper Canada District School Board

Michelle Neville - Mental Health Lead - Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and registration can be completed here.