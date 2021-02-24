Volunteers sought for 2022 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew County

A call has been put out for volunteers to help with the 2022 Ontario Winter Games that were awarded to Renfrew County.

The Executive Committee of the games are looking to recruit volunteers to serve on a series of sub-committees, 16 in total, from March until the games go ahead from February 24-27 and from March 3-6, 2022.



The committee said serving or chairing one of the sub-committees would involve regular meetings and a time commitment of roughly 10 hours a month until the fall, before increasing later in the year and in early 2022.

Over 700 volunteers are needed to help with the twenty-three events that make up the games, from 5-pin Bowling to Cross Country Skiing, which will be held at venues across the County. 3500 athletes, their coaches and event officials are expected for the event in Calabogie, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Cobden, Renfrew, Petawawa, Deep River, Eganville and Arnprior.

Those interested in being a volunteer can email info@renfrewcounty2022.ca before March 5 at 4 p.m.

