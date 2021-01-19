Warming Shelter at Stages Night Club to open seven days a week

The warming centre recently opened at Stages Nightclub in Kingston will operate seven nights a week starting on Wednesday.

The warming shelter opened three days per week at the start of January for those homeless or precariously housed in the area during the winter months.

Lionhearts Inc., who partnered with The Kingston Street Mission to open the shelter, said it will now be open 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. seven nights a week beginning on Wednesday night.

