Wednesday is Bruce Wylie Day in the City of Brockville

Wednesday is being marked as 'Bruce Wylie Day' in the City of Brockville to honour the long career of one of the city's best known and longest serving radio announcers.

Brockville City Council has declared April 7 'Bruce Wylie Day' to recognize 50 years on local airwaves in many different forms, the most recent as morning show host on MOVE FM.

Wylie is also known as a community volunteer and is the founder of the Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame, which he also sits on a number of local boards.