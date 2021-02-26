Week One winner chosen for Pembroke Hospital's 'Catch The Ace' lottery

The first winner of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's new 'Catch The Ace' lottery has won over $1,600.

Tammy Allen was the week one winner of the lottery that has both a weekly jackpot and a progressive jackpot for whomever picks the ace of spades. The total winnings for week one was $1,638.

Officials anticipate the week two draw will be worth roughly $7,000 for one lucky winner if the ace of spades is chosen.

All proceeds are going to support the hospital's Cancer Care Campaign, which Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin said is "so important."

"The Pembroke Regional Hospital is always there for our community," he said in a statement.

Tickets for week two can be purchased online or at one of three cash locations. More ticket information is available on the special website for the lottery set up by the foundation.