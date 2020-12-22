White Christmas a coin-flip for the Brockville-area: Climatologist

Now that winter officially arrive in the Brockville-area this week, the only question that remains is: Will we have a 'white Christmas' this year?

David Phillips, Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada said there is snow in the forecast for overnight on Christmas Eve into Friday, but whether the area will wake up to a white landscape on Christmas morning, still remains up in the air.

The forecast calls for up to two centimetres of snow on Wednesday and rain on Thursday before the possibility of snow on Thursday night.

"Here's the kind of interesting situation, you could have a snowy Christmas Day, but not a White Christmas, because the definition...is you wake up at 7 in the morning and you've got two centimetres or more."

In terms of the rest of the Winter, Phillips said Janaury and February could be warmer than normal but it may come with wild temperature swings.