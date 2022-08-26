Wolfe Island ferry service warns passengers ahead of a busy long weekend

Longer than usual wait times are expected for the Wolfe Island ferry service during the Labour Day long weekend. As summer months are coming to a close, higher volumes of traffic are expected when traveling to and from Wolfe Island.

The service also notes that the busiest times for travel are expected to be between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The busiest days for travel are Thursday and Friday.

They also suggest using alternative transportation to avoid longer than average wait times. Recommending options like walking onto to ferry rather than driving, or using public transportation. In Kingston, parking is available in one of many designated parking lots.

More information on Kingston parking is available here www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/parking

For information on shuttles at Wolfe Island you can visit www.wolfeislanddocks.ca/public-notices/

And for real-time updates on ferry delays follow @wolfeislander3 on Twitter.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray