Woman charged after $70k in crystal meth seized in University District

A Kingston woman faces charges after the search of a home in the University District turned up thousands of dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine.

Police said a search of a home was conducted on April 1 and officers seized roughly $70,000 worth of crystal meth along with cash and other paraphernalia.

Melissa Pask, 41, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine. Police said she was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

